Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 50,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,956,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,355,278.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $313,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

