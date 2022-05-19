Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Shares of Phoenix New Media are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Saturday, May 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Saturday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Saturday, May 21st.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

