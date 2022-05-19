PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Up 23.9% in April

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 381,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of PHX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. PHX Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.