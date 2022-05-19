Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

DOC opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $76,947,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $678,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 759,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

