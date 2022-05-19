Physicians Realty Trust to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

DOC opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

