PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

