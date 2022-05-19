PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $11.45.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.96%. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
