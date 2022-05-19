Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 23,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$44,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,106,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,208,162.50.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total value of C$17,072.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

Shares of PNE traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.98. 1,214,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,477. The company has a market cap of C$679.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

