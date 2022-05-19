Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PHD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,055. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
