Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PHD traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,055. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 35,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

