Piper Sandler Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $246.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $246.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.27.
Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.01. 124,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $179.76 and a 12 month high of $263.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.