Piper Sandler Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $246.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $246.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.27.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.01. 124,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $179.76 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

