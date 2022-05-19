Piper Sandler Trims Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Target Price to $20.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.31. Expro Group has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.27.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expro Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.