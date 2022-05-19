Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Sells $11,967.14 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $11,967.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at $842,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. 1,664,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,128. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLYA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
