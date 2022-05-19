PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal Buys 11,400 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,306.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 341,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MYPS stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

