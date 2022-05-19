PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal Buys 11,400 Shares of Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,306.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 341,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
MYPS stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.89 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.
About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.