Plus500 Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Plus500 in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54.
OTCMKTS:PLSQF opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Plus500 has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $20.04.
Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.
