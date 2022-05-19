Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Beatriz Castellvi Sells 2,000 Shares

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BPOP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,332. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

