Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) & Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Critical Review

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Portillo's alerts:

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Portillo’s and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 3 6 0 2.67 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 2 3 0 2.33

Portillo’s currently has a consensus price target of $46.38, indicating a potential upside of 156.22%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 242.44%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Portillo’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.21 $5.99 million N/A N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.16 billion 0.11 -$50.00 million ($3.19) -2.64

Portillo’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s N/A -4.17% -1.24% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.30% -38.63% -4.07%

Summary

Portillo’s beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portillo’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 531 Red Robin restaurants, including 430 were company-owned and 101 were operated by franchisees in the United States and one Canadian province. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.