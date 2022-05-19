Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Gregory L. Curl Sells 4,000 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.49. 632,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,802. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.66.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Post (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.