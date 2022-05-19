Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Gregory L. Curl Sells 4,000 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.49. 632,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,802. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Post by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

