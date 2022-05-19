Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $339,795.36 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,680.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $82.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,877. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.40.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $45,206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,698,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,176,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 388,650 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after purchasing an additional 387,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 319,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

