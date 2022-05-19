PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Director Charles Frumberg Sells 11,716 Shares

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.27 on Thursday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.72.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 954.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PowerFleet by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

