Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez Sells 14,778 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $18,915.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PGEN opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $259.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.43. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.72.

Get Precigen alerts:

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative net margin of 84.48% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.