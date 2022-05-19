Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.74). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.09. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.13) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 468,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,703,000 after acquiring an additional 233,273 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.