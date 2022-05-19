Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Duncan Leggett Sells 17,651 Shares

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41), for a total value of £20,122.14 ($24,805.40).

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09. Premier Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95.42 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.58).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFD shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.79) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

