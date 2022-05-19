Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

NYSE PBH opened at $55.29 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

