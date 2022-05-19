Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $148.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $153.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRI. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $123.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.35. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $113.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.65.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,817,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,929,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,267,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Primerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

