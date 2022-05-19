Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Critical Contrast

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 40.53% 12.26% 1.48% Primis Financial 21.67% 6.94% 0.83%

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Primis Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Primis Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Primis Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $721.11 million 4.03 $298.30 million $3.87 9.99 Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.57 $31.25 million $1.08 12.01

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Primis Financial. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primis Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primis Financial pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Primis Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Primis Financial on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of March 1, 2022, it operated 31 branches in Southern California, 16 branches in Northern California, 10 branches in New York, four branches in Washington, two branches in Illinois, and two branches in Texas, as well as one branch each in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Jersey, and Hong Kong; and a representative office each in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated forty full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

