Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $71.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

