Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive stock opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.53. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank INC raised its stake in Progressive by 51.1% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 22,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.