Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.60) Per Share

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.28) EPS.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RXDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

RXDX opened at $29.68 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.63.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.