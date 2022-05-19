PropertyGuru (PGRU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PGRU stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PropertyGuru has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.
About PropertyGuru (Get Rating)
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
