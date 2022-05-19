ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) CAO Elo Omavuezi Sells 6,687 Shares

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 2.51. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PUMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 486,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ProPetro by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ProPetro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

