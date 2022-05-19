ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) COO Adam Munoz Sells 15,846 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $205,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:PUMP opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.92.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ProPetro from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.
ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.
