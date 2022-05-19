ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUMP. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.63.

ProPetro stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,464 shares of company stock worth $1,257,927 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ProPetro by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ProPetro by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

