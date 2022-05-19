ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) PT Lowered to $15.50

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUMP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $12.26 on Thursday. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 15,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $205,839.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.