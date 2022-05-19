ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ProPhase Labs by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 140,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

