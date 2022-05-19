ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPhase Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.
ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
