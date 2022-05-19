Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Short Interest Update

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $69.97. 788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

