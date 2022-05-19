Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) CFO Alexander K. Arrow Acquires 23,000 Shares

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) CFO Alexander K. Arrow purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $16,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,260 shares in the company, valued at $101,714.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Protagenic Therapeutics stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 12.50. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Protagenic Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Protagenic Therapeutics by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Protagenic Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Protagenic Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

