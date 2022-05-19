Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

PLX opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.19. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dror Bashan bought 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.