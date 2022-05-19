Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,558.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($19.11) to GBX 1,590 ($19.60) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.40) to GBX 1,685 ($20.77) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.87) to GBX 1,375 ($16.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($21.19) to GBX 1,665 ($20.53) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Prudential by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Prudential by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 43.0% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 920,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,223,000 after purchasing an additional 276,933 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Prudential by 252.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 271,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 194,762 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUK stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. Prudential has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

