PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Down 20.1% in April

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 375,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $185.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.19. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $189.83.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 50.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 139.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PS Business Parks (PSB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.