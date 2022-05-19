PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Short Interest Down 20.1% in April

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 375,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $185.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.19. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $147.02 and a one year high of $189.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 50.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PS Business Parks by 139.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.