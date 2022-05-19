Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.08.

PSA stock opened at $306.90 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.43 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

