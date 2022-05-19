Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.08.

NYSE:PSA opened at $306.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.43 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.74 and a 200 day moving average of $359.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $5,722,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 32.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,694 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

