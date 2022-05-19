PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $21.55 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,693 shares of company stock worth $3,255,802 in the last 90 days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter worth $300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 66.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $399,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.