Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 2,083,347 Shares

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,083,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $9,750,063.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,110,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,675,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 987,859 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $4,524,394.22.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 650,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,205,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.74. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566,341 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after buying an additional 3,558,670 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 726.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,377 shares during the period.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

