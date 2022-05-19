Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 987,859 Shares

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 987,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $4,524,394.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,399,456 shares in the company, valued at $175,869,508.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,083,347 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750,063.96.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 650,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $4,205,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566,341 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,470,000 after buying an additional 3,558,670 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 726.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 1,869,377 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

