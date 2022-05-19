Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Insider Jack Roddy Buys 6,000 Shares

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) insider Jack Roddy bought 6,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Roddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Jack Roddy bought 3,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $13,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,161. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. Bank of America reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 120,174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

