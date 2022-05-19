Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Compugen Ltd. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compugen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of Compugen stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Compugen has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,389 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth about $22,108,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compugen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 160,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compugen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 157,025 shares in the last quarter.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

