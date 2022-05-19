Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of F45 Training in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F45 Training’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get F45 Training alerts:

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69.

In other F45 Training news, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,806 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,397 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $99,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.