Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Oil Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 851,968 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 312.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 74.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,259,776 shares of company stock valued at $31,949,423. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

