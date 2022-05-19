Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Issued By SVB Leerink

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FATE. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

