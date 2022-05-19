Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.25) EPS.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.22).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 8,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.