Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Boosted by Analyst

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.58) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 139.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.87%.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,546,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,478,000. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

